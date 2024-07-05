'Kalki 2898 AD' box office: Prabhas-led film's Hindi version to surpass Fighter's lifetime biz on weekend 2

Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer epic dystopian sci-fi action film, is all set to cross the Rs 200 crore by the end of its second weekend at the box office. The film is likely to surpass the lifetime box office collection of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, which released earlier this year, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

As of its second Thursday, Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi version made Rs 163.25 crore. The film made Rs 22.50 crore on its opening day, Rs 23.25 crore on its day 2, Rs 26.25 crore on its day 3, Rs 40.15 crore on its day 4, Rs 16.50 crore on its day 5, Rs 13 crore on its day 6, Rs 11.50 crore on its day 7, and Rs 10.10 crore on its day 8.

"The performance on weekdays [Mon - Thu] was rock-solid, with #Kalki2898AD hitting double digits every single day... Although mass pockets slowed down from Tue onwards, the energetic footfalls at major centres compensated for the shortfall," Adarsh noted.

#Kalki2898AD scores an EXCELLENT TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1... Strong word of mouth came into play on *Day 1* [Thu] itself, which justified the solid growth on Sat and sensational jump on Sun, despite #T20WorldCupFinal [#INDvSA] on Sat.



The performance on weekdays [Mon -… pic.twitter.com/NQfpm3u03l — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Fighter raked in a total off Rs 212.73 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic box office. At the India box office, the Prabhas-led film crossed the Rs 400 crore-mark within the first week of its release.

The film made Rs 95.3 crore on its opening day, Rs 59.3 crore on its day 2, Rs 66.2 crore on its day 3, Rs 88.2 crore on its day 4, Rs 34.15 crore on its day 5, Rs 27.05 crore on its day 6, Rs 22.25 crore on its day 7 and around Rs 22.4 crore on its day 8.

With this, the movie's total India box office business stood at Rs 414.85 crore as of its second Thursday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who harbours ambitions to make it big in the Complex.

The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani in lead roles. The movie released in theatres worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English.