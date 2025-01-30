'A law meant to protect...': Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan reacts to SC/ST Act FIR

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Thursday responded to an FIR filed against him under the SC/ST Act, expressing disappointment over what he calls a misuse of the law for false allegations. "I have always believed in fairness, justice, and treating everyone with respect, regardless of their background. I am deeply saddened that a law meant to protect marginalized communities has been misused to make false allegations against me," Gopalakrishnan stated.

The case, filed on the directions of the 71st City Civil and Sessions Court, names Gopalakrishnan and 16 others, including prominent figures from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where Gopalakrishnan has served as Chairman of the Council since 2022. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Durgappa, a former faculty member at IISc and a member of the Bovi tribal community. He alleges that he was falsely implicated in a 2014 honey trap case, which led to his dismissal. He further claims that he faced caste-based abuse and threats from senior faculty members.

Apart from Gopalakrishnan, the case names former IISc Director Balaram, faculty members Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhar Warrier, Sandya Vishwswaraih, and others, including Hari KVS, Dasappa, Balaram P, Hemalata Mhishi, Chattopadyaya K, Pradeep D Sawkar, and Manoharan.

Gopalakrishnan stated that IISc has clear policies for transparent investigations, which fall under the executive management's purview. "I have been associated with IISc as Chairman of the Council since 2022, while the alleged incidents date back to 2014," he said, distancing himself from the case's timeline.

The Karnataka High Court has stayed all further investigation and proceedings under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Gopalakrishnan and others. "As the matter is before the Courts, I will not comment further. I have full faith in the judiciary and trust that justice will prevail," he added.

The case has sparked debate over the use and misuse of legal provisions meant for the protection of marginalised communities, as well as the broader implications for high-profile individuals accused under such laws.

After the FIR, Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, called for fairness in legal proceedings. "This is very wrong. Govt should ensure that innocent people in governing boards are not wrongly charged like this," he said, adding that the rights of all should be protected.

