'A truly wise gentleman, doing incredible work': Marco Rubio praises EAM Jaishankar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday showered praise on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, describing him as "a truly wise gentleman" who does "incredible work" for India.

Speaking at an event at the American Embassy in New Delhi marking 250 years of America, Rubio said Jaishankar was among the first foreign leaders he met after taking charge as Secretary of State and has since become someone he has interacted with frequently.

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"I thank you for both the welcome and the hospitality that we've gotten from everybody here in India and all of your government leaders, and in particular, the Foreign Minister, who's become someone I've gotten to know very well," Rubio said.

Recalling his first day in office, Rubio said one of his earliest meetings was with representatives of the Quad grouping.

"When I became the Secretary of State, I was sworn in at noon or 11 am that morning after the inauguration. I immediately went over to the State Department, and the first meeting I ever had was with a group of the four countries known as the Quad, and one of the people that I met on that very first day, and I've interacted with so many times, is EAM Dr S Jaishankar. He's been phenomenal."

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Rubio went on to offer a personal assessment of the foreign minister. "He's a truly wise gentleman and does incredible work on behalf of your country, and someone that I have tremendous esteem and respect for."

The US Secretary of State also revealed that he had advised Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, to seek out Jaishankar for insights on international affairs. "In fact, when Sergio came here, I told him - 'get to know the foreign minister because he knows what he is talking about in terms of global events'."

Rubio's remarks came hours after he and Jaishankar held extensive talks in New Delhi covering trade, visas, energy security, cross-border terrorism, and the implications of the West Asia conflict.

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At a joint press conference earlier in the day, Rubio rejected suggestions that India-US ties had lost momentum, saying the relationship remained strong and would become even stronger by the end of the current US administration. He described India as a major power and highlighted ongoing cooperation in areas such as defence, critical minerals, high technology, and economic engagement.

