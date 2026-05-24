IndusInd Bank shares climb 8% in a month; what investors can do?

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd settled 1.48 per cent higher at Rs 913 on Friday. At this closing level, the stock has moved up 7.63 per cent in the past one month.

On the earnings front, the private lender returned to profitability in the March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26), posting a net profit of Rs 594 crore compared with a net loss of Rs 2,329 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the bank's exchange filing.

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Net interest income (NII) rose to Rs 4,371 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,048 crore in Q4 FY25. Fee and other income also saw a sharp increase to Rs 1,714 crore as against Rs 709 crore in the year-ago period. However, core fee income declined to Rs 1,524 crore from Rs 2,304 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Separately, IndusInd Bank has recently issued a clarification over a news report titled, "SEBI summons IndusInd Bank Company Secretary in insider trading case by former top official in client companies."

The bank, in its response, stated, "We wish to inform that the Bank has not received summons from the authorities, as referenced in the report. Further, the references to the Company Secretary and the Audit Committee Chairperson, Ms. Bhavna Doshi, as mentioned in the media report, are unsubstantiated. We urge all concerned to refrain from drawing conclusions based on unverified reports."

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Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said IndusInd Bank has been facing corporate governance-related concerns. He advised investors with a short- to medium-term view to remain cautious on the stock and instead focus on large-cap banking names.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said, "IndusInd Bank appears to be consolidating after a strong recovery from recent lows. Price action suggests the stock is trying to build a base, although selling pressure is still visible near higher levels. On fundamentals, the bank recently reported a return to profitability. The improvement in earnings and moderation in stress assets have helped sentiment recover. Technically, Rs 875–880 is acting as a key support zone. As long as the stock sustains above this level, the bias can remain positive. On the upside, Rs 950–960 is the immediate hurdle, and a breakout above this range may lead to further upside towards Rs 1,000–1,020."

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According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "IndusInd Bank's stock has strong resistance at Rs 920. A daily close below the support of Rs 870 could trigger a drop towards Rs 828 in the near term."