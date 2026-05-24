Suzlon Energy Q4 results on Monday: Stock up 35% in two months | Preview

Suzlon Energy Q4 results 2026: Suzlon Energy Ltd is scheduled to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter and the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, on Monday. Ahead of the earnings, the wind energy major's stock has been on an uptrend for the past few weeks.

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On Friday, Suzlon Energy shares gained 1.68% to close at Rs 53.78 apiece on the BSE, up from its previous close of Rs 52.89. The counter has rallied 35% over the past two months.

Q4 results date

A stock exchange filing submitted to the exchanges confirmed that a meeting of the company's board is scheduled for Monday, May 25, 2026. The board would consider and approve the financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

To comply with insider trading norms, the exchange filing also noted that the trading window has been closed since Wednesday, April 1, 2026, and shall reopen for trading on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

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Suzlon Energy results expectations

Brokerage firm JM Financial has painted a bullish picture for Suzlon, tagging the company as an unintended beneficiary of the Middle East crisis.

According to JM Financial’s strategy Q4 results preview, Suzlon is projected to post net sales of Rs 5,708.3 crore for the quarter, a 34.8% sequential (QoQ) jump. The EBITDA is estimated at Rs 1,068 crore, up 44.6% QoQ. On the bottom line, JM Financial expects Suzlon to report a net income of Rs 888.7 crore, a 57.5% QoQ growth.

For the full FY26E, the brokerage estimates Suzlon's net sales to hit Rs 17,432.2 crore, with an EBITDA of Rs 3,140.4 crore (18.0% margin), and an adjusted net profit of Rs 2,362.2 crore, according to the JM Financial company update.

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“We expect it to report a sharp uptick in commissioning in H1FY27 (270MW in H1FY26), resulting in cash flow improvement and revival of order inflows,” JM Financial noted.

“Suzlon’s (SUEL) revenue/EBITDA may improve 56%/47% YoY, as we expect execution of ~900MW of wind turbine orders in 4QFY26, 57% YoY/ 46% QoQ,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) in its Q4 preview strategy note.

MoFSL expects revenue of about Rs 5,900 crore, up 56% YoY/39% QoQ, with deliveries expected at 900 MW, up 57% YoY/ 46% QoQ. On the other hand, the brokerage estimated EBITDA to likely increase 47% YoY to Rs 1,020 crore, with EBITDA margins expected to be at 17%, it said.

