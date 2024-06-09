'A tweet by a new, young intern...': Rajeev Chandrasekhar says not bringing 'curtains down' on public service

Former minister and BJP leader, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has retracted a tweet announcing retirement from public service after 18 years. The tweet, which caused a stir, was reportedly posted by a young intern, Chandrasekhar clarified.



The deleted tweet read: "Today, curtains down on my 18-year stint of public service, of which 3 years I had the privilege to serve with PM Narendra Modi and TeamModi2.0. I certainly didn't intend to end my 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election, but that's how it turned out. My deepest thanks to all those I met, all those who supported me - and in particular all those karyakartas and leaders who so inspired and energized me. Thanks also to my colleagues in government over the last 3 years. As a BJP karyakarta, I will continue to support and work in the party."

In a fresh post, Chandrasekhar cleared the confusion. "Today marks the end of my 18 years long stint as an MP and my 3 years as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. A tweet - tweeted by a new young intern in my team - thanking everyone for their inspiration and support during these 18 years of public service as MP, has created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work. In order to avoid any further complexities on this, the tweet stands deleted."

Today marks the end of my 18 years long stint as a MP and my 3 years as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji.



A tweet - tweeted by a new young intern in my team - thanking everyone for their inspiration and support during… — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) June 9, 2024

He assured his supporters of his ongoing dedication, adding, "My work and commitment to taking India forward and Thiruvananthapuram, as a karyakarta of BJP remains as relentless as before."

Chandrasekhar lost to Congress's three-time MP Shashi Tharoor in a very tight race from the city. Tharoor won by 16,077 votes.