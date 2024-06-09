Modi 3.0 to have 72 ministers, 11 of them from NDA allies. Here's the break-up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back for another term with a strong Council of Ministers. He will have 72 ministers in his Council, 11 of them from the NDA allies like Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Nitish Kumar-led JDU, Chirag Paaswan's LJP, and Eknah Shinde's Shiv Sena, and others.

Led by the Prime Minister, the new team includes 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Minister of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State. The ministers will represent 24 states, as well as all regions within states.

The ministers also come from across social groups – 27 OBC, 10 SC, 5 ST, and 5 Minorities – including a record 18 senior ministers heading ministries.

Of 72 taking oath today, 43 ministers have served 3 terms or higher in Parliament, 39 having been ministers before.

The Council of Ministers also includes multiple former Chief Ministers. Thirty-four ministers have served in State legislatures, while 23 have worked as Ministers in States.

