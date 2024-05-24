A voter in Delhi? Vote and get exciting offers on food, hotels, malls; Check out the offers here

As the national capital city, Delhi, goes for polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 on May 25, several brands, outlets and companies have come up with exciting offers to attract voters.

To motivate the more than 1.5 crore eligible voters, hotels, malls, and food outlets have announced several offers to incentivise them to make use of their voting rights and cast their votes.

To avail of the exciting offers, voters must show their election-inked fingers as proof at these places to avail the offers. The majority of hotels are giving discounts only for a single day. Check out the restaurants you may go to reward yourself after casting your ballot in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Offer at McDonald's

On May 25 and 26, voters can make use of the "Election Surprise Offer" at the McDonald's location that is closest to them. Voters buying a Chicken/Veggie Surprise Burger are eligible for a complimentary beverage or dessert.

Offer at Radisson Blu Hotel

Those who exercise their right to vote in Delhi on Saturday will receive a 50 percent discount on lunch buffets and a 30 percent discount on supper buffets at the well-known Radisson Blu Hotel in the Dwarka neighbourhood of the Najafgarh Zone.

Discounts on restaurants linked with NRAI

The restaurants that are associated with the Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) will be offering the voters a 20 percent discount to dine in after they have cast their votes.

Choose City Walk Mall

In addition, after casting their ballots, voters can visit Saket's Select City Walk Mall to receive discounts at several outlets. A PTI report claims that the mall's management authority has requested that participating businesses provide eligible voters discounts.

Hotels close to Delhi Gate, Chandni Chowk, and Jama Masjid.

On May 25, hotels near Delhi Gate, Chandni Chowk, and Jama Masjid will provide discounts of up to 25 percent.