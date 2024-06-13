Aadhaar cards: Deadline to update your Aadhaar cards for free extended yet again; check the new date

Aadhaar cards: The Centre has yet again extended the deadline to update the Aadhaar cards for free to September 14, 2024. Earlier, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had set June 14 as the last date to update Aadhaar for free. Aadhaar relies on biometric and demographic data that can be modified. Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identification number, is essential for verifying identity on various platforms.

If your Aadhaar card is more than ten years old and hasn't been updated, UIDAI suggests providing Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents for revalidation. The government wants citizens to update their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents free of charge to keep them current and avoid any hassles with Aadhaar-related tasks.

As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, individuals are required to update their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents every ten years from the date of their initial Aadhaar enrollment.

This regulation also mandates that biometric details for children be updated on their Blue Aadhaar card at the ages of 5 and 15.

Regular updates are essential to ensuring that the Aadhaar database remains accurate, capturing any changes in personal information such as address, name, or marital status.

How to update your Aadhaar card details online:

> Visit the UIDAI website

> Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP

> Verify your identity and address details and upload identity and address documents

> Submit your consent.

Documents you will need to update Aadhaar

Proof of Identity: Passport, Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter ID, Government-issued ID cards, Marksheet, Marriage certificate, Ration card.

Proof of Address: Recent bank statements, electricity or gas bills, passport, marriage certificate, ration card, property tax receipts, government-issued ID cards.

Visit the closest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre for biometric updates like facial photos, iris scans, or fingerprints. Locate the nearest centre on the UIDAI website, give your biometric data, follow authentication steps, and submit necessary documents. Get an acknowledgment receipt with a URN for tracking updates.