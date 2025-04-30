Aadhaar, PAN no longer valid for...: After Pahalgam, Delhi Police's new directive amid crackdown on illegal immigrants

In a significant policy shift, Delhi Police will now only accept voter ID cards or Indian passports as valid proof of citizenship from individuals suspected of being illegal foreign nationals. Aadhaar, PAN, and ration cards will no longer be considered sufficient in such cases, officials said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

A senior officer revealed the change came after several undocumented migrants—particularly from Bangladesh and the Rohingya community—were found possessing Aadhaar and other Indian-issued documents during verification drives launched since October 2024.

The official mentioned how they found that illegal migrants ended up acquiring Aadhar, PAN cards and ration cards. These people were then falsely using these documents to claim Indian citizenship.

He added that the government has now mandated that only voter ID cards or passports can establish Indian nationality in such cases.

All deputy commissioners of police have been asked to monitor their districts and continue crackdowns on illegal migrants. “Our drive against illegal immigrants will continue till the last of them will be deported to their countries. As UNHCR refugee status without valid travel documents is of no consequence in India, any such foreign national is liable to be deported,” the officer said, adding that Delhi Police may work with intelligence agencies to facilitate deportations.

Advertisement

Verification of Pakistani nationals

In a parallel move, authorities have begun verifying around 3,500 Pakistani nationals in Delhi. According to a second senior officer, of the 520 Pakistani Muslims residing in the city, over 400 have already returned to Pakistan via the Atari border. Most were short-term visa holders.

Visas revoked

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently revoked all Pakistani visas, except for medical, diplomatic, and long-term visas, following a deadly terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Medical visas will also be invalidated after April 29. However, the government clarified that long-term visas issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals remain valid.