Aamir Khan refutes political party endorsement claims, files FIR against fake video

A video accusing Aamir Khan of supporting a political party went viral recently. In response, Khan clarified that he has never endorsed any political party and has taken steps to address the spread of the false video.

“We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," the official statement of Aamir Khan said on Tuesday.

The statement emphasized that although Aamir Khan has never backed any political party, he encourages Indians to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections by casting their votes.

“We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process," it added.

In the past, Aamir Khan has used his TV show Satyamev Jayate to raise awareness among the public about elections.

Recently, Aamir Khan supported "Laapataa Ladies," a comedy drama directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The film is set in a fictional state called Nirmal Pradesh and follows the story of two brides, Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally switch places on a train. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

Aamir Khan's upcoming film, "Sitaare Zameen Par," is set to hit theaters this Christmas. In personal news, his daughter Ira Khan recently married fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Additionally, his son Junaid Khan is preparing for his debut in acting.