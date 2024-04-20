scorecardresearch
Business Today
AAP alleges conspiracy for 'Slow Death' of Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

Arvind Kejriwal, who has Type-2 diabetes, has requested insulin and video conferencing with his family doctor, but the jail administration has refused his demands, an AAP leader stated in a press conference.

Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer also pointed out that the request was opposed by the jail superintendent. Kejriwal is housed inside Delhi's Tihar Jail. Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer also pointed out that the request was opposed by the jail superintendent. Kejriwal is housed inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed to "slow death" inside the Tihar Jail, alleged the Aam Aadmi party today. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that by denying Kejriwal insulin and consultations with his doctor, the court's decision can make things worse for him.

Arvind Kejriwal, who has Type-2 diabetes, has requested insulin and video conferencing with his family doctor, but the jail administration has refused his demands, Bharadwaj stated in a press conference.

"I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for the slow death of Arvind Kejriwal," Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed, mentioning blood sugar readings of the Chief Minister in jail.

He further took a jibe at the Tihar administration, the BJP, the Centre, and the Delhi LG for refusing Kejriwal insulin, saying that the Delhi Chief Minister has had diabetes for the past 20-22 years.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi of the Chief Minister Council stated on Friday that Mr Kejriwal had not received insulin to regulate his blood sugar levels since his imprisonment, which he described as "shocking" and "alarming".

However, to justify its decision, ED alleged before the court on Thursday that Kejriwal was consuming sugary foods like mangoes and sweets on a daily basis despite having type 2 diabetes. Claims that were denied by Mr Kejriwal. 

Published on: Apr 20, 2024, 3:48 PM IST
