Business Today
NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal eating aloo puri, mango, sweets despite having type 2 diabetes: ED tells court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a court hearing stated that jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is consuming high sugar content food in the prison despite having type 2 diabetes. The counsel appearing for Kejriwal said that these are statements made for the media and that Kejriwal has been given this food by the prison. The court is hearing a plea by Kejriwal seeking doctor consultation. 

The ED has claimed before the court that Arvind Kejriwal, despite suffering from type 2 diabetes, is consuming aloo puri, mango, and sweets daily to raise his sugar levels. The agency has claimed that this is being done to make grounds for medical bail. 

The agency stated that it had allowed the CM home-cooked food. It also presented the chart of Kejriwal’s food consumption before the court and added that the Director General of Prisons sent them the diet and his blood pressure. 

Kejriwal’s counsel argued that these statements were made for media headlines and that a person with sugar was given this diet. “Maybe he has no control...I haven’t heard of a type 2 diabetes person consuming all this, consuming sugar in any meal!" said the ED. 

The court has asked Kejriwal’s counsel to present the prescribed diet for the Aam Aadmi Party leader. It also said that they would seek a report from the jail. 

Advocate Vivek Jain, counsel for Kejriwal, said, "This is an issue made by the ED so that home-cooked food should also be stopped. This concerns his health. Whatever he is having is as per the doctor's prescribed diet. The matter is sub judice, we do not want to say anything."
 

Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
