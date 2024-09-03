AAP demands 20 seats from Congress for alliance in Haryana: Sources

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a demand for around 20 of 90 seats from Congress for alliance in Haryana, sources told India Today TV on Tuesday. The alliance between both parties was ruled out earlier, but Rahul Gandhi during a meeting on Monday sought to know from the state leadership if any deal was possible.

India Today reported that during the first meeting of the Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC), a top leader presented a list from AAP outlining this demand. The CEC meeting was the first major step for the Congress as it prepares to challenge the ruling BJP in Haryana.

According to sources, AAP's demand for 20 seats is based on its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where it won a seat in alliance with the Congress. The AAP believes this entitles them to a proportionate share of the assembly seats, but the Congress' state unit is hesitant. They argue that the INDIA bloc, of which both parties are members, is a national coalition rather than a local arrangement.

Despite these challenges, Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, is open to exploring a potential alliance with AAP. The Congress leadership has reportedly urged state party leaders to consider the possibility of accommodating AAP and to come back with a proposal that could include a few seats for them as part of the INDIA alliance.

AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria said Rahul Gandhi told the leaders to explore whether the request is beneficial for Congress or not and if it is beneficial, it should be taken forward. "He did not say anything more than that. There is nothing with any other party. Maybe SP and CPI made a request," he said.

"Today, in the second phase, discussions will be held over 41 seats. Recommendations will be considered and CEC will grant its approval...The list is expected to come the day after tomorrow." The Congress will also decide on the candidature of Vinesh Phogat by tomorrow, he suggested.

Earlier today, AAP Haryana President Sushil Gupta said his party is preparing for all 90 seats and it won't accept 4-5 seats as part of the deal. "Alliance is a matter of the high command, if the high command asks, I will put my views before them. I clearly believe that Aam Aadmi Party should not agree to 4-5 seats. Our focus is on all 90 seats. But being a disciplined soldier, we will accept the decision taken by our national leadership," he said.

Haryana will head to the polls on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8.