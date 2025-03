AAP releases final candidate list for Delhi elections, fields Kejriwal from New Delhi; check all names

The Aam Aadami Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fourth and final list for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, fielding Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi and Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. Arvind Kejriwal will be up against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. Almost all senior leaders from AAP will be contesting from their respective seats.

Gopal Rai has been nominated from Babarpur, Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar, and Amanatullah Khan from Okhla.