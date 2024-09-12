AAP releases sixth list of candidates 19 candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its sixth list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on Thursday, bringing the total number of declared candidates to 89. With 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana, this leaves just one candidate yet to be announced by the party.

Despite discussions regarding a potential seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress party, no agreement was reached.

Highlighted in the sixth list are several notable candidates, including OP Gujjar from Kalka, Prem Garg from Panchkula, Ketan Sharma from Ambala City, and Gurtej Singh from Mulana. This follows the release of AAP's fifth list on Wednesday, which featured nine candidates, and the fourth list, containing 21 candidates.

The fifth list included Anil Ranga from Narwana, Daljeet Singh from Tosham, and Dr. Goipchand from Nangal, among others. The fourth list showcased candidates such as Raj Kaur Gill from Ambala Cantonment and Satbir Goyat from Kithal.

In addition to the candidate announcements, AAP has also revealed a roster of 40 star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly Elections. This list features prominent figures such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.

The deadline for filing nominations is today, September 12. Voting for the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly is scheduled for October 5, with vote counting to occur on October 8.

