Haryana assembly elections: Congress releases third candidate list, Randeep Surjewala's son among key names

Congress has announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, officially unveiling 40 candidates on Wednesday. Notably, the party has nominated Aditya Surjewala, son of party MP Randeep Surjewala, to contest from the Kaithal constituency.

With this announcement, Congress has now declared a total of 81 candidates for the 90-seat Assembly, which is set to hold elections on October 5. However, the selection process continues for nine remaining constituencies—Ambala Cantt, Panipat Rural, Tigaon, Sohna, Narwana, Bhiwani, Rania, Narnaund, and Uklana—where candidates have yet to be confirmed.

Related Articles

Amid ongoing deliberations, the party has postponed its original plan to announce candidates for 49 seats, citing concerns over potential backlash or controversy related to the selections. The deadline for filing nominations is Thursday.

In addition to Aditya Surjewala's candidacy, Congress has nominated Vikas Saharan, son of Hisar MP Jai Prakash, to run from Kalayat. Furthermore, Pooja Chaudhary, wife of Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, will contest from Mulana (SC), a seat previously held by her husband.

The full list of candidates announced includes:

- Panchkula: Chander Mohan

- Ambala City: Ch. Nirmal Singh

- Mulana (SC): Smt. Pooja Chaudhary

- Jagadhri: Akram Khan

- Yamunanagar: Raman Tyagi

- Pehowa: Mandeep Singh Chatha

- Guhla (SC): Devinder Hans

- Kalayat: Vikas Saharan

- Kaithal: Aditya Surjewala

- Pundri: Sultan Singh Jadola

- Indri: Rakesh Kumar Kamboj

- Karnal: Smt. Sumita Virk

- Gharaunda: Virender Singh Rathore

- Panipat City: Varinder Kumar Shah

- Rai: Jai Bhagwan Antil

- Jind: Mahabir Gupta

- Fatehabad: Balwan Singh Daulatpuria

- Ratia: Jarnail Singh

- Sirsa: Gokul Setia

- Ellenabad: Bharat Singh Beniwal

- Adampur: Chander Parkash

- Hansi: Rahul Makkar

- Barwala: Ram Niwas Ghorela

- Hisar: Ram Niwas Rara

- Nalwa: Anil Mann

- Loharu: Rajbir Singh Fartiya

- Badhra: Sombir Singh (Sheoran)

- Dadri: Dr. Manisha Sangwan

- Bawani Khera (SC): Pradeep Narwal

- Ateli: Smt. Anita Yadav

- Narnaul: Rao Narinder Singh

- Bawal (SC): Dr. M.L. Ranga

- Kosli: Jagdish Yadav

- Pataudi (SC): Smt. Pearl Chaudhary

- Hathin: Mohd. Israil

- Palwal: Karan Dalal

- Prithla: Raghubir Tewatia

- Badhkal: Vijay Pratap

- Ballabgarh: Smt. Parag Sharma

- Faridabad: Lakhan Kumar Singla

This follows last week's announcement, where Congress named 32 candidates, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan for Hodal, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana. Shortly after, the party added nine more candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls.

