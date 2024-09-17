AAP's Atishi all set to become Delhi's 3rd woman CM, after Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj

Delhi will soon be welcoming its youngest and third female chief minister as AAP leader Atishi has been nominated to succeed outgoing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. This follows the legacies of two prominent female leaders—Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj—who have made significant marks on the capital’s governance.

Sushma Swaraj: CM for 52 days (Oct 1998- Dec 1988)

Related Articles

Sushma Swaraj served as Delhi's chief minister for a short period in 1998, holding the office for just 52 days as the fifth chief minister.

Despite her brief tenure, Swaraj's leadership style and commitment to public service left a lasting impression on the political narrative of Delhi. After resigning, she shifted her focus to national politics, where she held significant positions, including Minister of External Affairs.

At the age of 46, Swaraj's elevation to the chief minister’s office represented a pivotal moment for women in politics, showcasing their potential in leadership roles. Her legacy is commemorated not just in Delhi but across the nation, as she became a respected figure in Indian politics known for her eloquence and dedication.

Sheila Dikshit: CM for 15 years, 25 days (Dec 1998- Dec 2013)

Sheila Dikshit served as Delhi's longest-serving chief minister, holding office for an impressive 15 years from 1998 to 2013.

Under her leadership, the Congress party achieved three consecutive electoral victories, transforming the city's infrastructure and public services. Dikshit's tenure is noted for urban development, including the expansion of Delhi's transport network and improvements in education and healthcare.

At the age of 60, she made history and broke barriers as the first woman to lead the capital, earning a reputation for her effective governance and public service. Her policies and initiatives continue to influence Delhi's political landscape, and her legacy as the longest-serving woman chief minister in India remains unmatched.

Atishi: 2024

Atishi, now set to take the reins, is 43 years old and will become the youngest chief minister of Delhi. Beyond this, she will also be the second current woman chief minister in the country, following West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee. Currently, Atishi holds multiple critical portfolios, including Finance, Water, Education, and others, reflecting her significant role within the Delhi Cabinet.

Throughout Kejriwal’s leadership, Atishi has proven crucial in managing party operations, especially during challenging times, demonstrating her capability to lead. Following Kejriwal's recent resignation, she garnered unanimous support from AAP legislators during a meeting on her proposed succession.