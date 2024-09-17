'Puppet CM of Delhi': BJP's poster jibe on AAP after Atishi declared Delhi CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have unanimously elected Atishi as the new leader of the Legislative Council. The announcement prompted swift condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which launched a pointed attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi herself. The BJP shared a poster on social media depicting Kejriwal controlling Atishi like a puppet, fueling criticism of AAP's leadership.

Puppet CM of Delhi pic.twitter.com/1s31BS4b2N — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) September 17, 2024

AAP MLA Sourabh Bhardwaj defended Atishi during a press conference, stating she would govern with a sense of righteousness akin to Bharat from the Ramayana in the absence of Kejriwal.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai confirmed Atishi's appointment, indicating that Chief Minister Kejriwal will officially resign to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at 4:30 PM. Following this, party leaders will propose the formation of the new government.

According to inside sources, Atishi will not have a Deputy Chief Minister, and she is expected to take the oath of office during a special Assembly session scheduled for September 26-27.

Atishi, born on June 8, 1981, to educators Vijay Singh and Tripta Singh at Delhi University, has a compelling personal story. Initially named "Atishi Marlena," a combination inspired by Marx and Lenin, she simplified her name during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to misunderstandings about her religious heritage. She now identifies with her AAP association online as "Atishi AAP."

Atishi’s political career began in January 2013 when she joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She played an influential role in policy formulation, particularly drawing from her experiences during the Anti-Corruption Movement in India. Her activism gained prominence during the Jal Satyagraha in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, in 2015, where she supported AAP leader Alok Agarwal during the protests and the subsequent legal challenges.

In the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Atishi was appointed the party's in-charge for East Delhi. She contested the elections but faced a significant defeat, coming in third against BJP's Gautam Gambhir, with a loss margin of 4.77 lakh votes.