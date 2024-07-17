Aatmanirbhar India in defence production: MoD announces 5th indigenisation list of 346 defence items that will now be procured internally

In a significant move towards strengthening self-reliance in defence production and reducing imports, the Department of Defence Production (DDP) under the Ministry of Defence has revealed the fifth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) comprising 346 crucial items.

These items include:

Line Replacement Units

Systems

Sub-systems

Assemblies

Sub-assemblies

Spares & Components

Raw materials

These items have an import substitution value of Rs 1,048 crore. They will now be exclusively procured from the Indian Industry as per the timelines of indigenisation specified in the list available on the Srijan portal.

The Srijan Portal, launched in 2020 by the Ministry of Defence, serves as a platform where Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and Service Headquarters (SHQs) present defence items to industries, including MSMEs and start-ups, for indigenisation efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative has seen significant progress in the indigenisation of defence items, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spearheading the drive towards self-sufficiency in defence production.

DPSUs, such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and others listed in the fifth PIL, will undertake the indigenisation of these items through various routes, including the 'Make' procedure or in-house development involving industry players, including MSMEs.

This move aims to stimulate economic growth, increase investments in defence, and reduce import reliance while also enhancing the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry through collaboration with academia and research institutions.

The Ministry of Defence's announcement comes after the successful indigenisation of 2,972 out of 4,666 items from the previous four PILs, amounting to an import substitution value of Rs 3,400 crore.

These efforts are in addition to the positive indigenisation lists of 509 items released by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), covering sophisticated systems, sensors, weapons, and ammunition.

Since June 2024, over 36,000 defence items have been offered for indigenisation by DPSUs and SHQs, resulting in over 12,300 items being successfully indigenised in the past three years. Consequently, DPSUs have placed orders worth Rs 7,572 crore on domestic vendors, marking a significant stride towards fostering self-reliance in India's defence manufacturing sector.

