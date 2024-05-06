scorecardresearch
Abhay Ojha steps down as CEO from Zee Media Corporation Limited

Ojha initially joined Zee Media as the Chief Business Officer and P&L Head of linear channels (excluding WION and Zee Business) in 2022. He was later promoted to CEO in 2023.

Abhay Ojha, Chief Executive Officer of Zee Media Corporation Ltd, has stepped down from his position the organization effective immediately. His departure took effect on May 4 afternoon. 

"We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today  has approved and confirmed the cessation of employment of Abhay Ojha from the organization  and his consequent cessation as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from May
4, 2024," the company said in a press note.

Abhay Ojha, before joining ZMCL, had a rich professional background working with prominent companies like Star TV, Shop CJ, ZEEL, IndusInd Media, Turner, and HUL. With extensive experience in various sectors including broadcast, digital transformation, short video applications, social commerce, digital distribution, FMCG, and home shopping, Ojha's entrepreneurial exposure made him a strong candidate for the CEO position at ZMCL, as recognized by the board.

Published on: May 06, 2024, 4:07 PM IST
