'Abhi picture baki hai': Ex-Army chief Naravane after India strikes terror hubs in Pakistan, PoK

In the aftermath of precision airstrikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), former Army chief General Manoj Naravane issued a pointed message: "Abhi picture baki hai."

Abhi picture baki hai… — Manoj Naravane (@ManojNaravane) May 7, 2025

The cryptic post on X comes as India launched Operation Sindoor, a cross-border military operation targeting the infrastructure of terror groups responsible for orchestrating attacks against India — including the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali national.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Senior journalist Nitin A. Gokhale also hinted that more action could follow. In a post, he wrote, "Op Sindoor. First phase done. More coming? Who knows."

According to top security sources, over 80 terrorists were killed in the overnight operation that hit nine key locations linked to banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Among the most significant hits were two major terror hubs: Bahawalpur, a JeM stronghold, where an estimated 25–30 terrorists were killed; Muridke, the LeT’s ideological centre, where the Masjid wa Markaz Taiba was struck, killing another 25–30 terrorists.

Other targets included launch pads, training camps, and radicalisation centres operated by these Pakistan-based groups, all of which are under United Nations sanctions.

Advertisement

In an official statement, New Delhi said: "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

The government added, "We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable."

Following the strikes, the Indian Army released a short video on X with the message: "Justice is served."

Meanwhile, Pakistan claimed that eight civilians, including a child, were killed in the strikes and described the action as a "blatant act of war".

Intelligence agencies in India are still verifying the total number of casualties at all locations, but initial estimates put the count between 80 and 90 terrorists neutralised.

Advertisement

Operation Sindoor marks one of the most significant Indian cross-border actions since the 2019 Balakot strike and signals a hardened response doctrine to terror attacks emanating from Pakistani soil.