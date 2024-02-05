'Abki baar, 400 paar': PM Modi uses Kharge's remark to take a potshot at Congress

In a jest aimed at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that even Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge predicted the return of the NDA government with over 400 seats. PM Modi made this remark during his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha on February 2, Kharge inadvertently coined what would become a rallying cry for the BJP, stating "Abki Baar, 400 Paar," which translates to "This time, over 400 seats."

"Our third tenure is not far away, a maximum of 100-125 days are left. The entire nation is saying 'abki baar, 400 paar'. Even Kharge ji said that," PM Modi said while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would not only secure a third term but also achieve an impressive victory by winning over 370 seats individually and crossing the 400 mark with the support of the NDA bloc. Modi's remarks were met with laughter, including his own, as he acknowledged Kharge's statement, suggesting that even the opposition leader seemed to predict the ruling party's electoral success.

Modi further criticised the Congress party, implying that they had become comfortable in their role as the opposition and were preparing to occupy the spectators' gallery in Parliament. He also took a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party's alleged nepotism, criticizing the repeated promotion of the same leadership without success.

"I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time...The way you sat here (in government) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)...In the next election, you will reach greater heights, you will sit in the spectators' gallery (of Parliament)," PM Modi said.

PM Modi indirectly referenced Rahul Gandhi by stating that the Congress is on the brink of shutting down its shop, emphasizing that they keep trying to relaunch the same product repeatedly.

"Parivaarvad (familialism) is about when a family and its members make all the decisions of a party...Family-run parties are not good for democracy," he said.

Besides that, PM Modi vehemently criticised the Congress party for what he termed as their 'cancel culture'. He accused them of consistently opposing various government initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vocal for Local without providing any constructive alternatives. The Prime Minister's critique extended to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whom he mocked for the party's strategy of repeatedly launching the same political agenda, likening it to a shop trying to sell the same product over and over again.

"Congress is stuck in cancel culture. We say Make in India, they say cancel, We say Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Congress says cancel. We say Vocal for Local, Congress says cancel... How long will you keep harbouring so much hatred, you are trying to cancel even the country's achievement?" PM Modi said in his last speech in the current Lok Sabha.

"I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time. For several decades you were sitting here (in the treasury benches), but now you have resolved to stay there (opposition benches) for several decades. The people will bless you and keep you there. You will achieve greater heights and will be soon seen in the public galleries (of the House)," he said.

PM Modi said, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (Congress' shop on verge of closure in its attempt to launch same product again and again)".

Modi also touched upon the legacy of dynasty politics within the Congress, suggesting that it has had detrimental effects on the party's effectiveness as an opposition and on the nation's democratic processes. He highlighted the need for a robust opposition in the country, one that could fulfill its responsibilities more effectively than what he perceives the Congress has done.

"There are other young people in the opposition, but they were not allowed to speak out of fear that it may overshadow a particular person," he said.

