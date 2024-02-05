'Nehru thought Indians were lazy, slow': PM Modi's big attack on Congress in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said it was responsible for the current state of the Opposition. He also said that there was a cancel culture in the Congress, which was cancelling every initiative taken up by the Centre. He also slammed the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying he had once said that the Indians did not work as hard as the Americans and the Chinese people did. He said Indira Gandhi was also not far behind as she said that the Indians ran away from difficulties.

PM Modi targets Congress

The Prime Minister blamed the Congress for the current state of opposition in the country. He said the grand old party failed in fulfilling its responsibility as an opposition and also suppressed those leaders who could play that role. "They (Opposition) failed to fulfill their responsibility as an opposition. I have always said that the country needs a good opposition," PM Modi said while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

Sharpening his attack on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the Congress was trying to launch its one product again and again. "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai. (In a bid to relaunch the same product, the Congress party's shop is on the verge of being shut down)"

PM Modi on Indian economy

Today, PM Modi said, the Indian economy is the fifth largest in the world and it will become the third largest during his term. He said the Indian economy was in the 11th position in 2014. "Looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee."

PM Modi on Opposition

The Prime Minister said that many leaders in the Opposition had even lost the courage to contest elections. "Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation."

Prime Minister Modi taunted the opposition parties, saying they had decided to sit in the opposition and that people would make its wish come true. "I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time," he said. "The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition). The public will certainly give you its blessings."

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address began on Friday and will conclude on Monday. This could be Prime Minister Modi's last address to the Lower House in the current Lok Sabha, with general elections likely to be held in April-May.



