AC in a helmet? Delhi Traffic Police uses new heat gear to tackle brutal summer

As Delhi continues to struggle with intense summer temperatures, the Delhi Traffic Police has launched a pilot project to protect its frontline personnel from extreme heat exposure. The department is currently testing a specially designed “AC Helmets" for traffic officers deployed on some of the capital's busiest roads.

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The initiative is part of a broader summer relief plan that also includes refrigerated refreshment vans carrying cold water, lemonade, and ORS across the deployment zones, portable rechargeable fans and additional roadside shelters for personnel working long hours outdoors.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Veer Singh, stationed at the busy Chanakyapuri roundabout, is among the officers testing the cooling helmet. For Singh, who travels daily from Shahdara and begins his shift as early as 4 AM, the summer months often bring severe exhaustion, dehydration and discomfort.

“We deal with intense heat, sweat and dehydration during the summer. Even our shoes begin slipping on the hot roads. This is giving some relief during duty,” Singh told Times of India.

What is the cooling helmet?

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The cooling helmet runs on a rechargeable battery and provides four to five hours of backup on a single charge. It comes equipped with a digital battery display, adjustable cooling modes and ventilation openings designed to improve airflow and reduce heat trapped around the head.

Traffic police officials said the response from personnel has been encouraging so far. According to DCP(Traffic) Shobhit Saxsena, six of the helmets are currently being used in the New Delhi range as part of the trial phase.”We are collecting feedback from officers. If the response remains positive, more helmets will be procured for wider deployment,” Saxena told TOI.

In addition, extra roadside booths have been installed at major stretches, including Ten Murti Marg and Kartavya Path, allowing officers to take short breaks from direct sunlight while managing traffic in the extreme heat.