Actor Shekhar Suman joins BJP, says 'Many things happen in life knowingly or unknowingly'

Actor Shekhar Suman, recently seen in Netflix's Heeramandi, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in Delhi. While joining the BJP, Suman said that many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. He also thanked God for directing him to join the party.

"Till yesterday, I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here," the actor said.

Suman further emphasised the importance of action over words as he said: "You have to follow what Lord Ram has thought. I don't have any negative thoughts, I am thinking only about the country. A man depends on his words but they have no meaning beyond a point. But there is a difference between saying something and doing it. I can give a long address, but it will mean anything only after I have done something."

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. This, however, is not Suman's political debut as he has previously contested a Lok Sabha election. In the 2009 general election, Shekhar Suman contested from Bihar's Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. He, however, lost this election to veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who was contesting on a BJP ticket.

Shekhar Suman made his debut in the world of films with the movie Utsav, where he worked with Rekha. He has featured in movies including Tridev, Bhoomi, Naache Mayuri, Sansar and Anubhav. He has also appeared in popular TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Reporter, Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar, Andaz, Amar Prem, Movers n Shakers, Simply Shekhar and Carry on Shekhar.

He also hosted the comedy show The Great Indian Comedy Show. In 2014, Shekhar Suman directed the film Heartless. Heartless was a medical thriller which featured his son Adhyayan Suman in the lead role.