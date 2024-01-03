'Address has changed, but...': Ex-MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shares picture of new 'Mama Ka Ghar'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday shared the first picture of his new home, named 'Mama Ka Ghar'. Chouhan, the longest-serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, was recently replaced by Mohan Yadav as CM after the BJP returned to power for another term.

Weeks after he stepped down as CM, Chouhan vacated the CM house in Bhopal. He, along with his family, moved to a new residence, B-8, 74 bungalow near the New Market area.

मेरे प्यारे बहनों-भाइयों और भांजे-भांजियों,

आप सबसे मेरा रिश्ता प्रेम, विश्वास और अपनत्व का है।



पता बदल गया है, लेकिन "मामा का घर" तो मामा का घर है। आपसे भैया और मामा की तरह ही जुड़ा रहूँगा। मेरे घर के दरवाजे सदैव आपके लिए खुले रहेंगे।



आपको जब भी मेरी याद आये या मेरी जरूरत… pic.twitter.com/P9ys9MWzah — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 3, 2024

Today, the former chief minister, who is the sitting MLA from the Budhni assembly seat, shared the first picture of his new home. "My dear sisters, brothers and nephews, and nieces, my relationship with you is one of love, trust, and affection," said Chouhan, who is fondly referred to as 'Mama'.

"The address has changed, but "Mama's house" is still Mama's house," he said. "I will remain connected to you like brother and uncle. The doors of my house will always be open for you."

"Whenever you miss me or need me, feel free to come home, after all this is your uncle and brother's house," the former chief minister said.

भांजे-भांजियों और बहनों-भाइयों से मेरा दिल का रिश्ता है।



प्रेम और विश्वास की ये डोर कभी टूटेगी नहीं, जनसेवा का महायज्ञ निरंतर चलता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/CqTPDj2aIy — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 3, 2024

Last month, when he vacated his official bungalow, Chouhan said many development works and public welfare decisions were taken in the office of the CM House.

"Today, I am leaving the house with joy and happiness. The history of progress and public welfare has been scripted in the last 18 years. I am leaving with many memories and meeting with old colleagues," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chouhan served as chief minister from November 2005 till 2023, except for 15 months when the Congress party ruled the state from December 2018 to March 2020. He has never lost an election from Budhni since 2006. In the 2023 assembly polls, Chouhan secured nearly 71 per cent votes against Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma.

Under his leadership, the BJP recorded a landslide victory by winning 163 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.



