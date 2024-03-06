After Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-4 in 2 phases. Check details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its next lunar mission Chandrayaan-4 after the resounding success of Chandrayaan-3. This mission will consist of five spacecraft modules, ISRO chief S Somanath said at the National Space Science Symposium.

Chandrayaan-3, on the other hand, had three main components- lander, rover and the propulsion module. The five spacecraft modules to be used in Chandrayaan-4 are propulsion module, descender module, ascender module, tranfer module, and re-entry module.

The five components of the awaited Chandrayaan-4 lunar mission will be launched in two phases, according to Somanath. In the first phase, the LVM-3 will launch propulsion, descender, and ascender modules, similar to the Chandrayaan-3 mission in 2023.

In the second phase, the tranfer and re-entry modules will be launched aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). This will be the first mission involving two launch vehicles to complete a single mission.

Chandrayaan-4 objectives

The aim of this journey to the Moon and back by ISRO is to get rock samples and other samples from the lunar surface and return them back safely to the Earth for scientific studies.

Besides this, the ISRO aims to perform safe and soft landing on lunar surface, lunar sample containerisation, ascend from the Moon's surface, docking and undocking in lunar orbit, transfer of samples from one module to other, and return and re-entry to Earth for sample delivery.

Chandrayaan-4 modules

Like Chandrayaan-3, the propulsion module will guide Chandrayaan-4 in lunar orbit before separating from the spacecraft whereas the descender will make the lunar landing.

Once the samples from the Moon are collected and stored, the ascender module will eject from the lander and begin returning to the Earth. The transfer module, on the other hand, will be responsible for getting the ascender module out of the lunar orbit.

Besides this, the transfer module will also come back to the Earth before the capsule with the rock and soil samples detach. The re-entry module will carry the loose, unconsolidated layer of rock and dust that covers solid rock that will land on Earth after a return journey to the Moon.