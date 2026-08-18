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After FSSAI's alcohol flavouring rules, Diageo reformulates whisky, rum brands

After FSSAI's alcohol flavouring rules, Diageo reformulates whisky, rum brands

As part of the agreement with FSSAI, Diageo will remove the disputed flavouring ingredients from the products and implement the revised formulations across its manufacturing operations in India

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 10:42 AM IST
After FSSAI's alcohol flavouring rules, Diageo reformulates whisky, rum brands

Global liquor giant Diageo has agreed to reformulate several of its whisky and rum brands sold in India after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) raised concerns over the use of certain flavouring substances that allegedly violated the country's food safety regulations.

According to a Reuters report, the affected brands include Antiquity Blue, Royal Challenge whisky, and McDowell's No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum. The regulator had restricted the sale of these products in some states after determining that they contained added whisky or rum flavouring that did not comply with prescribed standards for alcoholic beverages.

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READ THIS: Rum flavor in rum? FSSAI cracks down on fake aging and added flavors in popular liquor brands

Diageo agrees to revised formulations

As part of the agreement with FSSAI, Diageo will remove the disputed flavouring ingredients from the products and implement the revised formulations across its manufacturing operations in India. The company is also expected to update product labels during the transition to ensure regulatory compliance. Government sources told Reuters that the understanding between the company and the regulator is likely to pave the way for lifting the restrictions imposed on the affected brands.

The development comes days after Diageo's Indian subsidiary, United Spirits Ltd., challenged the ban on McDowell's No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum before the Bombay High Court, arguing that the regulatory action was taken without due process. The latest agreement indicates that the company has opted to resolve the matter through product reformulation rather than continue a prolonged legal dispute.

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The flavouring issue is part of a broader regulatory review by FSSAI aimed at ensuring alcoholic beverages sold in India comply with composition and labelling standards. Authorities have been increasing scrutiny of products that use added flavouring agents and how such ingredients are declared on labels.

ALSO READ: Diageo challenges India's rum ban in court, says FSSAI was still consulting on labelling rules

Regulatory challenges faced by Diageo

Diageo has also faced other regulatory challenges in recent weeks. Earlier this month, authorities reportedly seized around 18,000 cases of some of its liquor products over alleged non-compliance with packaging regulations related to recycled-plastic markings. While that issue is separate from the flavouring dispute, it reflects heightened regulatory oversight of the alcoholic beverage industry.

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India is one of Diageo's most important markets globally, with its subsidiary United Spirits owning several leading liquor brands. The reformulation of these products is expected to help the company restore regulatory compliance while ensuring continued availability of some of its best-selling whisky and rum brands in the country.

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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 10:42 AM IST
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