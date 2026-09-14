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Iran, UAE reach consensus in BRICS declaration; call for restraint in war, avoid further escalation

Iran, UAE reach consensus in BRICS declaration; call for restraint in war, avoid further escalation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the first day of the BRICS Summit.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 9:56 AM IST
Iran, UAE reach consensus in BRICS declaration; call for restraint in war, avoid further escalationIran, UAE reach consensus on the war during BRICS

BRICS Summit 2026: Iran and the United Arab Emirates reached a consensus on language calling for restraint in the West Asia war, signing on to a joint BRICS declaration that urged de-escalation, civilian protection and the safeguarding of trade, energy flows and maritime security.

The agreement marks diplomatic progress between Tehran and Abu Dhabi, whose relations have been divided by the six-month-old war. Also, there was no consensus on the relevant paragraph at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in May.

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The declaration  

“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation,” the declaration stated.

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The declaration urged the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. It also called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The BRICS countries encouraged greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards a long-term understanding that could contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

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The declaration also stressed the need to work together to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with applicable international law.

Iran-UAE meeting

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the first day of the New Delhi summit, marking the countries’ highest-level meeting since the conflict began.

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The two leaders discussed regional and international issues, de-escalation, stability, and efforts to advance regional peace and development, according to the Abu Dhabi media office.

Summit organisers and diplomats had focused on bridging the Iran-UAE divide even as the United States and Iran resumed tit-for-tat strikes. Iran has launched repeated attacks on the UAE during the conflict, most recently in late August when it targeted Al Minhad Air Base, which housed US forces and helicopters.

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The BRICS declaration was seen as a demonstration of unity within the expanded bloc, which includes Iran and the UAE.

Modi calls for concrete results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BRICS had “come of age” and that its unity and consensus should be translated into concrete results on the global stage.

MUST READ | China will push for a 'Greater BRICS': Ex-foreign secretary decodes Delhi summit, says test will come in 2027

Chinese President Xi Jinping said BRICS countries should steer the international order towards greater equity and justice and said China was ready to play its role in achieving peace and stability in the Middle East.

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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 9:56 AM IST
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