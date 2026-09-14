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PwC India and US to form JV with 40,000 employees on board; to unite talent, capabilities

PwC India and US to form JV with 40,000 employees on board; to unite talent, capabilities

The new entity will integrate PwC India’s consulting operations, including management, technology, and risk consulting, with PwC US Advisory’s India-based capabilities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 11:37 AM IST
PwC India and US to form JV with 40,000 employees on board; to unite talent, capabilitiesPwC India and PwC US announce joint venture

PwC India and PwC US have announced a joint venture that will combine PwC India’s consulting business with PwC US’s India-based acceleration centres to create a new platform with 40,000 employees at launch. The proposed venture, subject to regulatory approvals including clearance from the Competition Commission of India, aims to form a separate consulting-focused entity within PwC India.

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Under the proposed structure, PwC US will hold a 50.1% stake and PwC India 49.9%, as per a report in The Economic Times. Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson of PwC India, said operating control, including that of the US-run acceleration centres, will rest with PwC India, making it a jointly controlled entity. Krishan will also serve as the chief executive officer of the joint venture.

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The new entity will integrate PwC India’s consulting operations, including management, technology, and risk consulting, with PwC US Advisory’s India-based capabilities. PwC India’s audit, tax, deals businesses, and certain government advisory work will remain outside the joint venture.

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PwC US and PwC India said the combined platform will unite advisory talent and capabilities across India and the US into a single integrated platform serving clients in India, the US, and other markets. It is expected to cover client needs from strategy and transformation to technology, engineering, and AI, while expanding managed services at scale.

PwC India currently has about 33,000 employees, and the addition of the acceleration-centre workforce will significantly expand its scale. The firm aims to grow fivefold in three years, compared with the threefold growth in five years outlined in PwC India’s Vision 2030. The deal is expected to increase PwC India’s business from 1.3 billion US dollars to about 2 billion US dollars on day one, subject to approvals.

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Paul Griggs, PwC US senior partner and CEO, said firms that succeed will be those that stop viewing markets, capabilities, and delivery as separate. The combination will bring together PwC’s advisory talent in India with PwC US as one team, with the relationships, expertise, and scale to deliver for clients and the wider PwC network. He added the move is about building something clients cannot get elsewhere by combining the best of PwC around their biggest opportunities.

The signing marks the start of the next phase. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions. Until then, PwC US and PwC India will continue serving clients through existing structures.

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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 11:33 AM IST
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