After fuel, Bengaluru to pay more for water? Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar says hike 'imperative'

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has hinted at a potential hike in monthly water charges due to the financial difficulties faced by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board. On Tuesday, Shivakumar said water tariffs in Bengaluru have not been raised in 14 years, leading to significant financial challenges for the water board.

"It has become imperative to increase the water tariff as the water board is not able to pay the electricity bill. It is also difficult to pay the salaries of the staff," the minister reportedly told media outlets.



Shivakumar highlighted the necessity of the hike by comparing it to the rising costs of other essential goods, such as gas cylinders and petrol, which have seen substantial price increases over the years.

"Should the water tariff be increased or not?" he questioned, emphasizing the pressing need for adjustment. With the city's growing demand for drinking water and the BWSSB's financial instability, a hike in water charges seems imminent.

The development comes after fuel prices in Karnataka went up by Rs 3 per litre. The Congress-led government hiked sales tax from 25.92% to 29.84% for petrol and from 14.34% to 18.44% for diesel. Following this revision, petrol now costs Rs 102.86 per litre and diesel costs Rs 88.94 per litre.

This move is largely seen as strategy to fund the government's five guarantee schemes, including free bus travel for women, free electricity up to 200 units, cash incentives for women and graduates, and free rations for poor households.

The estimated cost for these schemes is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 crore. In the 2024-25 Budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 1,20,373 crore for welfare schemes, with Rs 55,000 crore dedicated to the five guarantee plans.

The last fuel price revision was in November 2021 when the previous BJP-led state government reduced petrol prices by Rs 13.30 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.40 per litre due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The current increase also comes as the Congress government in Karnataka faces challenges in securing the state's share of funds from the BJP-led central government.