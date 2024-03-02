After Gautam Gambhir, BJP's Jayant Sinha makes exit from Lok Sabha polls

Former Union Minister and BJP MP from Hazaribagh, Jayant Sinha, made a request to BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday, expressing his desire to be relieved of his electoral duties. Sinha stated that he wants to focus on combating climate change both in India and globally.



Indicating that he won't contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election, he mentioned, "I have requested JP Nadda to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues."

Jayant Sinha, who held the positions of Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunities provided to him. He stated, "I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years."



Sinha's announcement to step back from electoral duties follows another similar appeal made by Gautam Gambhir, who expressed his desire to focus on upcoming cricket commitments. Gambhir, who will mentor the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), stated, "I have requested party president J P Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments."



As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources told India Today that the party is set to announce its first list of 100 candidates soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a late-night meeting with party leaders, and the focus is expected to be on introducing fresh faces. There are indications that several women leaders may also feature prominently in the candidate lineup.