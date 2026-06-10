After Japan, why Nepal is breaking up with Indian mangoes?

Nepal recently restricted mango imports from India after quarantine inspection reportedly found pesticide residues above permissible safety limits. Officials also cited the lack of quarantine facilities at border points, especially in Madhesh province. The move has pushed domestically grown mangoes into local markets during the summer season, when demand is high, but officials and traders say Nepal's own production may not be enough to meet demand across the country.

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Why did Nepal stop Indian mango imports?

Officials said the restriction was imposed because the fruit allegedly contained excessive pesticides and because there are no adequate quarantine facilities in border areas, mainly in Madhesh. According to background information, Nepal's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development temporarily halted consignments after inspection reportedly found pesticide residues above safety limits in multiple shipments.

What impact has the announcement had on local mango production in Nepal?

Ajaya Gyawali, information officer at the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives of Madhesh province, said the restriction has encouraged local farmers because they do not have to compete with Indian fruits this season and has promoted local production. However, he also said Nepal's mango season lasts only from mid-May to mid-July, raising concerns about supply, prices and the impact on mango-based industries such as fruit juice manufacturers.

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Can Nepal's own crop meet demand?

Gyawali said Siraha, Saptari and Dhanusha in Madhesh are the main mango-producing districts. But traders said local production is limited to about two months. Bhuvaneshwar Purbe of the Fruit and Vegetable Traders' Association in Janakpurdham said more than 50 tonnes of mangoes arrive from neighbouring districts and are then sent to Kathmandu and other places, but local output alone may still fall short.

Traders warned that prices, now around NPR 100 to 150 a kg in Kathmandu, could rise further. Consumers pointed to bananas, whose prices rose from around NPR 120-150 a dozen last year to NPR 250-300 after imports from India stopped.

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What are the traders' demands?

Purbe, as quoted by The Rising Nepal, said stopping Indian mango imports could create shortages. He urged the government to strengthen quarantine systems and allow Indian fruits into Nepal after proper quality testing instead of a complete ban. For now, Nepal's restrictions have helped local growers, but officials and traders both say supply pressures may continue if imports remain halted.

Which other markets have acted against Indian agri exports?

Japan cancelled Indian mango imports for the 2026 season, citing deficiencies in treatment and quality-control procedures at Indian facilities after an inspection in March. China rejected Indian non-basmati rice consignments, alleging the presence of GMOs. European Union data also showed repeated rejections of Indian products over pesticides, heavy metals, pathogens and contamination, including after the 2024 spice recall.