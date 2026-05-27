Japan bans Indian mangoes again after 20 years: What went wrong this time?

Japan has halted imports of fresh mangoes from India after its quarantine inspectors found deficiencies in fumigation and disinfection measures at Indian treatment facilities, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The move has disrupted exports of popular Indian mango varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar, Langra, and Banganapalli during the peak April-June export season.

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The Yokohama Plant Protection Association, in a statement on March 31, cited a notification from Japan's government-run Plant Protection Station saying that shipments carrying inspection certificates issued by India on or after March 25, 2026, would not be accepted.

The statement also said imports from Indian facilities would remain suspended until Japanese authorities were satisfied that operational standards had improved.

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What deficiencies did Japan find?

The Print reported that Japanese quarantine officers visited Rehmanpur in Uttar Pradesh in March to inspect vapour heat treatment (VHT) facilities used for mango exports.

VHT is a non-chemical quarantine process in which mangoes are treated in hot and humid air conditions to eliminate pests before export. Japan sends inspectors every year before the mango season to supervise the process.

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This year, however, the inspectors reportedly found deficiencies in fumigation and related disinfection measures at Indian treatment facilities, prompting Tokyo to suspend imports.

The Yokohama Plant Protection Association, which works closely with Japan's agriculture ministry and quarantine authorities, later issued the suspension notice.

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Which Indian mango varieties are affected?

The suspension has impacted several mango varieties popular in the Japanese market, including:

Alphonso

Kesar

Langra

Banganapalli

In 2025-26, Gujarat's Kesar mango accounted for the largest share of India's exports to Japan.

Exports of fresh and processed mango products to Japan were valued at $1.54 million, with Kesar shipments accounting for about $0.2 million, according to the ET report.

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India's biggest mango export markets overall remain the US, the UAE, the UK, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.

Why is this ban significant?

This is the second time Japan has halted Indian mango imports, and it comes exactly 20 years after Tokyo lifted a previous ban that had lasted for two decades.

Japan first imposed restrictions on Indian mangoes in 1986 over fears of "suspected pest infestation by fruit flies". The ban remained in place until 2006 despite years of scientific studies, pest surveys, and negotiations between the two countries.

In June 2006, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that Japan had formally lifted the ban after confirming "that there is no risk of infiltration of diseases and pests through previous scientific and technical examinations".

The ministry said the breakthrough followed repeated interventions by then Commerce Minister Kamal Nath, who raised the issue with Japanese authorities and invited quarantine teams to India for inspections and on-site testing.

India had also complied with Japan's demand for vapour heat treatment and conducted years of surveys to prove Indian mangoes were free from fruit fly infestation.

After the ban was lifted in 2006, Japan allowed imports of Alphonso, Banganapalli, Kesar, Langra, Chausa, and Malika mangoes grown in approved regions across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

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Now, two decades later, the trade has again run into quarantine concerns - this time over operational lapses flagged during inspection visits.

