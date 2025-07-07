After SC letter to Centre, ex-CJI Chandrachud explains why moving houses isn't simple

Days after the Supreme Court administration wrote to the Centre requesting possession of the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow currently occupied by former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, the ex-CJI has cited the critical care needs of his two daughters, Priyanka and Mahi, who live with a rare genetic disorder.

Advertisement

"Priyanka and Mahi have a rare genetic disorder called nemaline myopathy which affects the skeletal muscles. This disorder has no treatment or cure anywhere in the world presently, though research is going on in India and abroad,” Justice Chandrachud told NDTV.

Explaining why the family cannot simply move into another accommodation, he said, "This home, including bathrooms, has been modified for their condition." He added that his daughters require daily care from a multi-disciplinary team including pulmonologists, ICU specialists, neurologists, therapists, and counsellors. "Care has to be taken that they do not suffer from fatigue as it deteriorates the muscles further. For them to have a dignified life, a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals… work together on a daily or weekly basis."

Advertisement

The SC administration's letter to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on July 1 had flagged that Justice Chandrachud had stayed beyond the May 31 deadline - the limit granted under the 2022 rules and a one-month extension given by then CJI Sanjiv Khanna. The court urged the ministry to take possession of the residence without further delay and return it to the judicial housing pool.

Justice Chandrachud, who retired in November 2024, had earlier informed the court about renovation delays at his allotted Type VII residence on Tughlaq Road. He reiterated that his family has not moved because most of their belongings remain packed, and they are waiting for the new house to become suitable for their daughters’ care. "Priyanka has been on respiratory support since December 2021 and has a tracheostomy tube connected to a BiPAP machine… An ICU setting has been created at home,” he said.

Advertisement

The former CJI also said that his wife Kalpana Das has taken the lead in managing their daughters' medical needs. "Kalpana has striven to establish contacts with specialists, scientists and caregivers worldwide… As parents, we try to make their lives meaningful, fun and create an atmosphere where they lead a fulfilling life."

Justice Chandrachud said the family had considered renting another house temporarily, but no one was willing to lease one for such a short term. "We tried everything to get an alternative home as soon as possible and kept the Supreme Court administration updated," he said.

The children, he shared, are homeschooled, skilled at chess, and closely connected to animals. "The children are pet parents to 11 cats. Mahi has a special link with animals and birds. Both Priyanka and Mahi are active and lead an ethical life. They lead us to adopting a vegan lifestyle," he said.