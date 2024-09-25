After UP, Himachal Pradesh mandates eateries to display owner names, addresses

To enhance food safety and accountability, the Himachal Pradesh government has joined Uttar Pradesh in mandating that food establishment owners prominently display their names and addresses. This directive was issued on Wednesday, September 25, shortly after Uttar Pradesh implemented similar regulations on Tuesday.

The announcement came from Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who shared the news via social media following a meeting of the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation. "In Himachal too, every restaurant and fast food stall will have the owner's ID displayed, ensuring that people do not encounter any issues," Singh stated.

This initiative closely resembles recent measures taken in Uttar Pradesh, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath required that the names and addresses of food operators, proprietors, and managers be clearly visible at all food outlets.

Additional regulations enforced in Uttar Pradesh include mandatory mask and glove usage for food service staff, as well as the installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants. These steps were prompted by a series of incidents concerning food contamination in the state.

The push for these new regulations follows alarming cases of food contamination in Uttar Pradesh, highlighted by a viral video from September 12 that showed a teenager preparing food in unsanitary conditions, resulting in the arrest of the establishment's owner.

Another incident involved a juice vendor in Ghaziabad who was apprehended for allegedly adulterating juice with urine, while two individuals in Noida were detained for selling contaminated juice.

Himachal Pradesh’s decision to implement similar rules signals a broader commitment to food safety in response to growing public health concerns.