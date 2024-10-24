scorecardresearch
Ahead of Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly elections, Kejriwal to campaign for INDIA bloc

In Maharashtra, Kejriwal will focus his campaign efforts on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with children during his padyatra at Mehrauli, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with children during his padyatra at Mehrauli, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to campaign for various parties within the INDIA bloc during the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, according to party sources on Thursday.

In Maharashtra, Kejriwal will focus his campaign efforts on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP. Sources within AAP indicate that the invitation for Kejriwal's campaigning support came directly from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP-SP.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the former Delhi Chief Minister is expected to lend his voice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, although details regarding his campaign schedule are anticipated to be announced in the near future.

AAP, a key member of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, has previously collaborated with the Congress party in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana for electoral initiatives. However, AAP opted not to form an alliance in Punjab and contested the recent Haryana assembly elections independently.

The Congress party, a major player in the INDIA bloc, is also part of the MVA alliance in Maharashtra and holds a position in the ruling coalition in Jharkhand. Both states are gearing up for assembly elections scheduled for November.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Oct 24, 2024, 2:53 PM IST
