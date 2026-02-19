AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi police issues traffic advisory; key routes likely to see congestion

Delhi is set to witness special traffic regulations on Thursday, February 19, as authorities gear up for the ongoing AI Impact Summit-2026 at Bharat Mandapam. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning commuters about likely congestion and movement restrictions during key hours of the day due to high-level visits and security arrangements.

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Special traffic arrangements is placed on 19 Feb, 2026 from 07:30-10:00 AM & 05:00-09:00 PM in view of AI Impact Summit-2026.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty.

Officials said traffic diversions will be enforced in two phases, morning and evening, to facilitate VVIP movement between the summit venue, airport and key locations across the national capital. With global leaders, diplomats and industry figures attending the event, authorities expect pressure on major routes, particularly in central and south Delhi.

Traffic disruptions have already been reported in parts of the city over the past two days due to summit-related movement and security measures. Commuters experienced long delays as multiple routes were cleared for convoys travelling between the airport, hotels and Bharat Mandapam, along with nearby landmark zones.

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Roads likely to be affected

Traffic flow may be regulated or slowed on several important stretches, including: Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg.

Movement could also be impacted on Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and the Bhairon Marg/Dr Dinesh Chander Dalmia stretch), Shanti Path, Africa Avenue, Satya Marg and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg.

Congestion is also likely around India Gate, Connaught Place and routes connecting the airport with central Delhi.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 19 Feb, 2026 from 07:30–10:00 AM & 05:00–09:00 PM in view of AI Impact Summit–2026.



Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions of traffic personnel… pic.twitter.com/DWW8mfq8RM — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 18, 2026

Suggested alternate routes

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To avoid bottlenecks, motorists have been encouraged to consider alternate corridors such as San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, Barapullah Road and Ring Road.

Other usable routes include Tilak Marg, Ferozshah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg and K Kamraj Marg, depending on traffic conditions.