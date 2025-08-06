Air India CEO reaffirms safety commitment, international flights to resume fully by Oct 1

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has reiterated the airline’s commitment to passenger safety and operational excellence, announcing that all international services will be fully restored by October 1, 2025. The resumption began in phases from August 1, following a voluntary “Safety Pause” initiated in June in the wake of the AI171 accident.

In a message to Maharaja Club members, Wilson detailed the steps taken during the pause to ensure safety across the fleet. He confirmed that comprehensive inspections were carried out on Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft, supervised by India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). No safety concerns were discovered during these checks. Additional reviews were conducted on fuel control switch mechanisms of Boeing 737 and 787-8 aircraft, which also yielded satisfactory results.

“Following the tragic accident of AI171, we understand the increased scrutiny and concern about air travel,” Wilson said. “I want to assure our passengers that we are taking every measure to maintain the highest safety standards.”

Air India initiated the Safety Pause on June 19, scaling back flights to allow deeper pre-flight checks and to mitigate disruptions caused by regional airspace closures. The airline used this period to accelerate aircraft reliability upgrades, strengthen delay management systems, and enhance internal processes.

Wilson emphasised that every Air India flight undergoes multi-tiered safety checks before departure, and operations are monitored in real-time by the Integrated Operations Control Centre. Crew and engineering teams receive ongoing training at the Air India Training Academy, aligned with global safety protocols.

The airline operates under a Safety Management System in compliance with both DGCA and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) regulations. It is subject to annual DGCA audits and a bi-annual IATA Operational Safety Audit conducted by independent experts. Wilson noted that DGCA’s latest audit deemed the airline’s performance “entirely normal” for a carrier of its size.

Since its privatisation, Air India has enlisted global consultancy Oliver Wyman/CAVOK for a comprehensive safety review and partnered with Boeing on an Operational Efficacy Program to further modernise its systems.

Addressing recent operational disruptions, Wilson acknowledged passenger concerns and assured that corrective actions are in motion. He also confirmed that the airline’s fleet retrofit programme is progressing as planned to enhance the onboard experience.

“So, whenever you choose to fly with Air India, know that your trust is valued and your journey safeguarded by our entire team,” Wilson concluded.