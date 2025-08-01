'Take Air India back from the Tatas': Manish Tewari flags flight cancellations, delays

Senior Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari took to social media on Friday to lament the sorry state of affairs at Air India after its privatisation by the Modi government. Tewari flagged repeated and abrupt flight cancellations and delays by the airline, which cause mighty inconvenience to the passengers.

He further claimed that the pilots and the crew associated with Air India told him that people who work in other verticals of the company are running the airline.

"The Government of India should take Air India back from the Tata group. They have run the airline into the ground. The pilots and the crew tell me that people who grow tea in Tata Tea, make steel in Tata Steel, make cars in Tata Motors are running Air India," Tewari wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Explaining why the privatisation of the airline has been a disaster, he wrote that the airline management is in a complete shambles, while adding that hardly any competent aviation professionals are running Air India.

In 2022, the Government of India sold the ownership of the airline and associated properties to the Tata Group after 69 years. Under Tata's leadership, Air India has modernised in-flight services and revamped aircraft interiors. Introducing premium economy on select routes increased its appeal among a varied passenger base.

The airline has enhanced operations by transferring routes to Air India Express and deploying A350 aircraft. This restructuring improved connectivity from Australia to Europe and reinforced Delhi as a hub. Last year, Air India merged with Vistara, enhancing operational focus.

Investments in technology include a new mobile app, website, and inflight connectivity solutions. The airline has also implemented AI-driven customer service tools and automated warehouses.

Expanding training capabilities, Air India established a training academy in Gurugram and plans more facilities in Amravati, setting it apart from competitors like IndiGo.

Air India's ambitious order of 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing in 2023, followed by another order last year, signals its intent to expand its fleet and global presence. Strategic partnerships, including a stake by Singapore Airlines, complement these moves.

Despite all its investments in fleet expansion and tech, Air India encounters delays in aircraft revamp and induction, with retrofit plans for Dreamliners and B777s stalled due to supply chain issues.

Despite challenges, Air India's strides in restructuring and modernisation showcase its aspirations to reclaim its status as a leading airline. The journey post-privatisation illustrates both its potential and hurdles.