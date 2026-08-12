Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident: Pilot tests positive for marijuana, 24 injured — here's what we know so far

The Airbus A320, registered VT-EXO, experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet while cruising. The aircraft later stabilised and landed safely in Delhi.

The flight was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said 20 passengers and four cabin crew members were injured.

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What happened with the pilot's drug test?

Both pilots underwent mandatory psychoactive-substance screening after the incident.

The pilot-in-command's initial screening result required confirmatory testing, after which his sample was sent to a designated laboratory.

Sources have now said the confirmatory test was positive for marijuana. Air India and aviation authorities have not officially confirmed the substance detected in the sample.

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Both pilots have been taken off the flying roster by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pending completion of the investigation and testing process.

What else is being investigated?

The drug test is only one part of the probe.

Sources have reported technical issues, including hydraulic problems and turbulence. Reports have also raised questions about what happened inside the cockpit and the actions of the co-pilot during the incident.

The AAIB, however, has not attributed the altitude loss to any particular cause.

It is examining the aircraft and its systems, flight-data recordings, operational and maintenance records, medical information and statements from people involved. Airbus and France's BEA are assisting with the investigation.

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What did the government say?

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu met Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and other senior airline officials on August 11 to discuss the incident.

Naidu said aviation safety was the government's top priority and there would be no compromise. He also said the government would consider strengthening regulations on psychoactive-substance use if existing rules were found inadequate.

What happens next?

The AAIB is continuing its investigation and has cautioned against drawing conclusions from any single piece of information.

The agency said its investigation will cover the technical, operational, medical and human factors involved in the incident before any conclusions are reached.

For now, the positive marijuana test is the latest major development, but the investigation has not established that the pilot's alleged substance use caused the aircraft's 300-foot altitude loss.

(With inputs from agency)