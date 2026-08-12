Lenskart Q1 results: Profit zooms 269% to Rs 222 crore; revenue up 43%

The company reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 589 crore, up 61.3 per cent YoY. Its profit after tax (PAT) margin expanded to 8.4 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 4 per cent a year earlier, an improvement of 443 basis points (bps).

Lenskart said its Lenskart Gold active membership base reached 93.5 lakh during the quarter. Gold subscription fees stood at Rs 66 crore, registering a 57.4 per cent YoY growth.

The company added 132 net new stores in Q1 FY27, compared with 83 stores added in the year-ago quarter, taking its total active store count to 3,459.

In India, Lenskart added 116 net new stores, including 83 in Tier 2-plus cities, and entered 50 new cities during the quarter. Its international operations added 16 net new stores.

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The company's international segment revenue increased 38 per cent YoY to Rs 1,203 crore in Q1 FY27. Lenskart said the segment benefited from favourable currency movements, while revenue growth on a constant-currency (CC) basis was around 29 per cent YoY.

"This growth was broad-based, with robust performance across Japan, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and our other geographies," the company said.

Lenskart added 16 net new international stores during the quarter, taking its international store count to 734 from 718.

The Q1 earnings were released shortly after market hours on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, Lenskart shares declined 0.42 per cent to close at Rs 586.55.