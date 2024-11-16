Air pollution worsens: Haryana closes schools up to Class 5 as AQI hits ‘severe’ category 

The Haryana government has announced the temporary closure of all schools up to Class 5 due to the escalating air pollution in the region. An official statement said that online classes may soon be introduced for both government and private schools. The move comes just days after Delhi’s primary schools shifted to virtual learning in response to severe air quality.

In Haryana, Jind recorded an air quality index (AQI) in the ‘severe’ category, while several other areas of the state and neighbouring Punjab saw their AQI fall within the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ range. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi has remained ‘severe’ for the fourth consecutive day, with the AQI at 407 as of 9 a.m. on November 16.

These measures were taken under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) announced earlier this week by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

On November 14, Delhi’s Chief Minister Atishi declared that all schools in the national capital would remain closed and classes would be conducted online due to the worsening air pollution. This decision came as Delhi’s AQI spiked to 428, marking the first time this season that the air quality reached the ‘severe’ category. The authorities have warned that the air quality poses significant health risks to residents.

The implementation of GRAP-III in Delhi has led to stricter restrictions. Non-essential construction and demolition activities have been halted, and both interstate buses and trucks are banned from operating in the region.

Additionally, vehicles with outdated BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel emission standards are prohibited from entering Delhi and certain areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

As Delhi struggles with its persistent pollution crisis, a thick layer of smog has enveloped the city. The AQI was recorded at 406 in the morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), continuing the health emergency. The dense smog is causing widespread respiratory issues, eye irritation, and increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases among residents.