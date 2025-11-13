Air traffic alert: India warns of possible GPS signal loss around Mumbai, issues NOTAM

India has issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) alerting aircraft of possible GPS interference or signal loss along air traffic routes within its airspace near Mumbai, according to defence analyst Damien Symon.

The NOTAM, which is valid from November 13 to 17, 2025, cautions pilots and airlines operating in the region to stay alert to potential disruptions in satellite-based navigation systems. The development was confirmed by Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence researcher at the AI analysis firm The Intel Lab, in a post on X.

Symon wrote: "India issues a NOTAM warning aircraft of GPS interference/loss around air traffic routes within its airspace near Mumbai. This follows reports of similar interference observed around New Delhi. Valid: 13-17 November 2025."

This advisory comes days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airlines, pilots, and air traffic controllers to report GPS spoofing incidents within 10 minutes of occurrence. A similar interference was observed around New Delhi, raising concerns over the safety and reliability of Global Positioning System (GPS) signals used by commercial and military aircraft.

GPS spoofing refers to sending false satellite signals to trick a navigation system into showing the wrong position, speed or time, which can trigger errors and pose safety risks. It is different from jamming as jamming only floods the spectrum on which GPS satellites share signal.

The DGCA said in its three-page circular: “Any pilot, ATC controller, or technical unit detecting abnormal GPS behaviour (eg. position anomalies, navigation errors, loss of GNSS signal integrity, or spoofed location data) shall initiate real-time reporting (within 10 minutes of occurrence).”