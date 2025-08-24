Airtel outage hits major Indian cities; users report call and internet disruptions 

Bharti Airtel users in several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, faced widespread network disruptions on Sunday, with many reporting an inability to make calls or access mobile internet.

According to tracking site DownDetector, issues were first flagged around 11 am and peaked at 12:11 pm with over 6,800 complaints. Of these, 52% cited a “No Signal” error, while 31% reported mobile data problems.

Acknowledging the fault, Airtel said the disruption was temporary. “We apologize for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services,” the company’s support handle Airtel Cares told users.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar outage in Delhi and surrounding areas earlier this week. On social media platform X, “Airtel Down” quickly began trending as frustrated subscribers shared experiences.

“Anyone else in Bangalore experiencing an Airtel network outage? Calls aren’t going through, and data isn’t working,” one user posted. Another wrote from Dharwad: “No network in Dharwad, Karnataka? Airtel, what happened?”

In Delhi, a user quipped: “For the last hour, my wife thinks I’m ignoring her calls. Thanks, Airtel India, for turning a network issue into a marriage issue.”

On Reddit, complaints echoed similar concerns, with many flagging issues in booking cabs or attending meetings. Others criticised Airtel’s response, pointing out that its app, IVRS helpline and social channels were not responsive during the blackout.