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Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to FDA notice over ad, Shah Rukh Khan not yet: Report

Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to FDA notice over ad, Shah Rukh Khan not yet: Report

The development comes after the Maharashtra FDA issued show-cause notices to Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan over their association with the Vimal Elaichi campaign

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 2:08 PM IST
Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to FDA notice over ad, Shah Rukh Khan not yet: ReportAjay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have submitted their responses to the Maharashtra FDA

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have submitted their responses to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over a Vimal Elaichi advertisement, while Shah Rukh Khan’s response is still awaited, CNN-News18 reported.

The development comes after the Maharashtra FDA issued show-cause notices to Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan over their association with the Vimal Elaichi campaign. The FDA has received responses from Devgn and Shroff, but has not yet received Khan’s reply.

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The contents of Ajay and Tiger’s responses have not been made public so far. The actors have also not issued public statements regarding the matter.

FDA raises surrogate advertising concerns

The controversy centres on whether the Vimal Elaichi advertisement could amount to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, which has been prohibited in Maharashtra.

The FDA notice stated, “Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala.”

The regulator further pointed out that pan masala had been prohibited in Maharashtra for one year under a prohibition order dated July 13, 2026. The FDA questioned whether promoting Vimal Elaichi could indirectly create visibility for the restricted pan masala product.

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Notices served to three Bollywood stars

The notices were reportedly served to the three actors through different channels. Ajay Devgn received his notice at his Juhu residence, while Shah Rukh Khan was served at Mannat in Bandra. Tiger Shroff received the notice through his production company, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.

ALSO READ: Bengal FDA crackdown: 40kg rotten meat, 500kg stale chicken and prawns seized ahead of Durga Puja

The FDA’s action has reignited the wider debate around celebrity endorsements and surrogate advertising, particularly when prominent actors promote brands associated with products restricted by law.

Shah Rukh Khan’s response awaited

With Devgn and Shroff having submitted their replies, attention has now shifted to Shah Rukh Khan. According to CNN-News18, the FDA is still awaiting his response.

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Published on: Sep 4, 2026 2:08 PM IST
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