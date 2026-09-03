Bengal FDA crackdown: 40kg rotten meat, 500kg stale chicken and prawns seized ahead of Durga Puja

As reported by India Today, authorities in Bengal have stepped up inspections just weeks before the festival season, when restaurants and food outlets typically witness a major rise in customers.

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40 kg rotten meat recovered in Baduria

One of the most alarming findings came from Baduria in North 24 Parganas, where officials recovered around 40 kg of rotten chicken and mutton from a restaurant.

The restaurant reportedly told officials that the meat had been stored separately and was meant to be thrown away. The explanation, however, did not satisfy food safety authorities, who subsequently issued a notice to the establishment.

Baduria has particular significance because it was at the centre of Bengal's infamous 2018 carcass-meat scandal, which triggered widespread concern over the sale of meat obtained from dead animals.

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500 kg stale chicken and prawns seized in Tangra

The crackdown also reached Kolkata's Tangra neighbourhood, popularly known for its Chinese restaurants. During an inspection, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation ordered a popular restaurant to temporarily shut after officials seized approximately 500 kg of stale raw chicken and prawns from its kitchen.

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The findings have intensified concerns over storage practices in eateries serving large numbers of customers.

At Star Mall's food court, inspectors also found rotten meat, expired food products and hygiene-related violations. Some outlets were reportedly operating without proper licences. At another restaurant, officials discovered fungus-covered chicken inside a refrigerator. Its licence was subsequently cancelled.

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Food safety drive spreads beyond Kolkata

The inspections have not remained limited to the state capital. In Shaktigarh, officials found food ingredients and products that were considered unfit for consumption at sweet shops.

In East Midnapore, authorities detected problems involving food storage and colouring agents at dhabas. In Digha, inspections of 20 hotels reportedly uncovered the use of chemical-based colours in biryani preparation, with notices issued to 12 restaurants.

A sweet shop in Hooghly was also found using gulaal as a colouring agent for sweets, though the owner reportedly claimed the material had been left over from Holi.

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Bengal launches statewide food safety campaign

The intensified inspections coincide with a statewide food safety week being observed from September 1 to 8. The government has announced a zero-tolerance approach towards food adulteration, making the timing particularly significant with Durga Puja approaching.

The latest discoveries have also revived memories of the 2018 meat scandal, when an alleged network supplied meat sourced from carcasses to restaurants and markets. The controversy had caused such widespread panic that consumption of non-vegetarian food in Kolkata reportedly fell sharply.