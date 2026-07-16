Ajit Doval at BIMSTEC meet: 'We're facing multi-domain security threats, urgent need for us to collaborate'

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday called for closer regional cooperation to tackle geopolitical uncertainty, terrorism, cyber threats and other emerging security challenges. He said the BIMSTEC nations face an increasingly complex global security environment that requires urgent collective action.

Speaking at the 5th Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs in New Delhi, Doval said the region must work together to address shared security and economic challenges.

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"We are meeting today in the backdrop of a challenging global landscape; we are witnessing conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties. We are also facing multi-domain security threats amplified by rapid technological advancement. Disruptions in global supply chains have also resulted in economic hardship for all our countries," Doval said.

"In this setting, there is an urgent need for us to collaborate, take decisive actions for our mutual benefit, and find solutions through mutual discussions and deliberations to the problems that we are all facing," he added.

BIMSTEC Has Shared Stakes

Highlighting the significance of the regional grouping, the NSA said BIMSTEC brings together "the most significant and vibrant regions of the Indian Ocean."

"We are home to 1.7 billion people, almost 22% of the world population, with a combined GDP of nearly US$5 trillion. We are united by the Bay of Bengal, not just geographically, but also through deep civilisational and cultural legacies that have evolved over a millennium of shared bonds," he said.

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Doval added that BIMSTEC has built strong cooperation across multiple sectors and should continue working towards "a great future, sharing prosperity and resilience for all our people."

Focus On Terrorism, Cyber And Maritime Security

The NSA said member countries have strengthened cooperation in fighting terrorism, combating transnational organised crime, addressing cyber threats, and meeting maritime security challenges.

"We have advanced and strengthened cooperation in fighting terrorism, combating transnational organised crime, cyber threats, meeting maritime challenges, and we are poised to combat new and emerging threats together," he said.

According to Doval, BIMSTEC's long-standing priorities of regional security, connectivity, capacity building, and economic security should continue to guide the grouping's collective efforts.

India Reiterates BIMSTEC Vision

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Doval said BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) remains central to India's regional outreach.

"For India, BIMSTEC represents our vision of Neighbourhood First, our commitment to the Act East policy and the MAHASAGAR vision, which stands for mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across regions," he said.

Doval chaired the 5th Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs in New Delhi.

Founded through the Bangkok Declaration on June 6, 1997, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, linking South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The grouping represents around 1.7 billion people, or about 22% of the world's population, with a combined GDP of nearly US$5 trillion.

