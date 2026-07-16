Avoid deploying Indian seafarers in Hormuz: Govt to shipping companies

The India government has asked shipping companies to not deploy Indian seafarers in the Hormuz route. This comes after attacks on the MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa led to the death of two Indian seafarers and the injury of many others.

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) in a notification said that the “safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers, and the security of Indian ships, remain central” to its mandates. It said that the recent attacks including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN and AL REKAYYAT over the past few days increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships in the conflict-affected area.

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“In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels during the ongoing conflict, the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region,” it said.

The DGMA said the masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters must “maintain a heightened level of security vigilance, continuously monitor navigational warnings, security advisories and updates issued by the competent authorities”, and implement all applicable security measures.

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“Ship owners, ship managers and RPL companies are directed to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders,” it said.

India is the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers, with more than 300,000 sailors working across global ​shipping fleets

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said it was deeply concerned about the attacks, and also summoned Iran's Deputy Ambassador to the ministry to lodge strong protests against the attacks. The ministry said Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among the combined crew of 46.